Rebel Gunslinger: Jaxson Dart's Week 9 By the Numbers
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels have stumbled at times during the 2024 college football season, but fans in Oxford still have a capable quarterback in their midst in the form of Jaxson Dart.
Dart, a senior out of Kaysville, Utah, is in his third season as the starting signal caller for the Rebels. The Ole Miss offense has not always looked like its typical high-powered self at times during 2024's SEC play, but that hasn't stopped QB1 from putting up some solid numbers in the process.
Take last week's 26-14 win over Oklahoma, for instance. The Rebels struggled on offense without top wide receiver Tre Harris, but Dart still went 22-of-30 through the air for 311 yards and one touchdown, enough to make him just the second Ole Miss player of all-time to eclipse 10,000 yards of total offense in a collegiate career and just the third quarterback to surpass 9,000 passing yards, according to an Ole Miss athletics spokesperson.
Dart also graded out as one of college football's best quarterbacks last week, according to Pro Football Focus, earning a grade of 80.8 that put him at No. 7 on the list.
What makes Dart's numbers more impressive, however, is how he has taken care of the football so far this season. He has thrown 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2024, cutting down his pick total from 11 in his first year in Oxford (2022).
Ole Miss may challenge for a College Football Playoff spot this fall. It also may not, depending on how the next couple of weeks go. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas this Saturday before a visit from the Georgia Bulldogs comes on Nov. 9, part of a remaining regular season slate that Ole Miss needs to sweep in order to secure a CFP bid.
Playoff or no playoff, Dart has elevated himself into the statistical elite in Ole Miss football history. His eye is still on competing for championships, but he has found himself in the record books along the way.