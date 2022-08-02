Skip to main content

Rebel Lineman Nick Broeker Named to Lombardi Award Watch List

The Ole Miss guard has gained another preseason accolade.

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker has been named to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the team announced on Monday.

Broeker, a preseason All-America selection by Athlon Sports, is yet to miss a game in his collegiate career. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, and he allowed just two sacks in 497 pass blocking snaps.

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker will hold down a new position along the Rebel offensive front in 2022. After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard, where he projects to play in the NFL.

Broeker was also recently named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy that honors the best interior offensive lineman in the FBS.

The guard will be blocking for a new quarterback and running back corps in 2022 after the Rebels retooled their offense through the transfer portal to fill voids created by the NFL Draft. Ole Miss will open its season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

