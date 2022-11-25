Rebel Offense Stalls, Ole Miss Drops Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. — The comeback attempt fell just short for the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night, falling to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-22.

Ole Miss trailed 24-16 late in the fourth quarter when a controversial call gave the Bulldogs a fumble recovery in Rebel territory. Mississippi State worked down to the goal line, and quarterback Will Rogers fumbled at the two on a QB carry, a ball that was recovered by the Rebel defense.

The Rebels marched down the field and scored on a pass from Jaxson Dart to Dayton Wade, but the two-point conversion failed. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Bulldogs to seal the Ole Miss loss.

Despite offensive issues for the Rebels, quarterback Jaxson Dart had an efficient day through the air, throwing for over 200 yards. Much of Ole Miss' offensive struggles came due to its inability to run the football, and Quinshon Judkins was the only Rebel who finished with positive yards rushing.

The Rebel defense, for the most part, held its own against the Bulldogs, but it did allow three scores in the fourth quarter to seal the final decision.

With the loss, Ole Miss finishes the regular season at 8-4 overall (4-4 in the SEC) and will now await its bowl game destination.

