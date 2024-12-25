Rebel Rewind: Reliving Ole Miss Football's Recent Bowl Game Appearances
The Ole Miss Rebels have been bowl eligible each year under head coach Lane Kiffin's leadership, dating back to the COVID-impacted 2020 season. Now, the Rebels are preparing for their next bowl appearance on Jan. 2 when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Ole Miss has a .500 record in postseason games since Kiffin took office, and with another bowl game on the horizon, it's worth taking a look back at these contests and remembering how the Rebels performed.
Let's dive in below.
2020 Season -- Outback Bowl vs. Indiana (W 26-20)
Kiffin's first year on the job was a strange one in college football as the world was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Ole Miss made its first bowl game appearance since the 2015 season when it reached the Outback Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Quarterback Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and Henry Parrish Jr. was the leading rusher for the Rebels with 63 yards on 17 carries. Dontario Drummond and Casey Kelly both reeled in touchdown receptions as the Rebels came away with a 26-20 win to finish the season with a record of 5-5.
2021 Season -- Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor (L 21-7)
Ole Miss had a chance to earn 11 wins in a single season for the first time in program history, but Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first half that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The Rebels offense wasn't able to recover as Baylor came away with the win and Kiffin's team finished the year with a record of 10-3.
Luke Altmyer took over at quarterback for the injured Corral, throwing for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His passing score went to Braylon Sanders in the losing effort.
2022 Season -- Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech (L 42-25)
This bowl game was part of a late-season collapse from the Rebels after they started the year 7-0 and finished with a record of 8-5. The loss to Texas Tech marked the end of Jaxson Dart's first year under center, and he threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in this game.
Ole Miss fell behind early and trailed 26-7 at halftime, and it was never able to recover following the intermission.
2023 Season -- Peach Bowl vs. Penn State (W 38-25)
This game was the crown jewel of the 2023 campaign where Ole Miss finished with a record of 11-2, the most wins in a single season in program history.
The Rebels saw an all-around team effort in the win over the Nittany Lions as Jaxson Dart threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns alongside a 106-yard rushing performance from Quinshon Judkins. Tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receiver Tre Harris both broke the century mark in receiving, and Prieskorn hauled in two touchdown receptions alongside one from Judkins.