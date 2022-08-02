Skip to main content

Ole Miss Ranked Top 20 in Preseason AP Poll Projection

The Ole Miss Rebels land in the top 20 of 247Sports' preseason AP Top 25 projection.
It is finally August, which means the 2022 college football season is on the horizon. 

With the season around the corner and training camps underway, 247Sports released their own projections for the 2022 preseason AP Top 25 Poll on Tuesday.

247Sports ranked the Ole Miss Rebels No. 17 in their preseason Top 25 after the Rebels won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history and made the Sugar Bowl for the first time since 2016. 

This is what 247Sports said about Ole Miss being ranked No. 17.

We can hear the overrated chants already from the cheap seats. It's going to be extremely difficult to repeat a 10-win season at Ole Miss for Lane Kiffin in 2022, but the Rebels have the roster to make a serious run at things in the SEC West. After landing the top-ranked transfer class in the SEC, Kiffin flipped his roster on its head after several high-end losses and should have an offense that's quite explosive. This is a projection on how other media members will vote and they seem to respect Ole Miss a good bit more after last season's impressive run.

With a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl birth checked off after just two seasons, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has the Rebels heading in the right direction. Expecting another 10-win season might be too much to ask for, but Kiffin has the roster to take the SEC West by surprise if everything falls into place for Ole Miss thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

Junior running back Zach Evans leads the reloaded Ole Miss running back room after transferring from the TCU Horned Frogs in January and sophomore tight end Michael Trigg brings a new vertical threat to the Rebel offense after transferring from the USC Trojans.

Ole Miss opens the 2022 regular season at home on Sept. 3 versus the Troy Trojans, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

