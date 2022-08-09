Skip to main content

Ole Miss Commit Suntarine Perkins Ranked in 2023 SI99

Ole Miss Rebels commit Suntarine Perkins is one of the top 99 recruits in the 2023 recruitment class.
Sports Illustrated All-American released its 2023 preseason SI99 recruit rankings on Tuesday. The SI99 is a ranking of the top 99 high school football players from around the nation that belong to the 2023 recruitment class.

Out of the 99 top recruits in the 2023 class, the Ole Miss Rebels have one commit who made the cut, four-star athlete Suntraine Perkins.

Perkins was rated as the No. 68 player in the 2023 SI99 rankings.

68. LB Suntarine Perkins—Raleigh (Miss.) High School

Committed to Ole Miss

The 6-3, 200-pound commit out of Raleigh, Miss., is the No. 1 recruit coming out of the state of Mississippi in the 2023 class, and is also the No. 3 athlete in the nation in next year's class, according to 247Sports

Perkins is listed as an athlete, but will likely play linebacker for the Rebels when he arrives in Oxford, Miss., next year. He can also slide in at safety or receiver.

Perkins committed to Ole Miss in November of 2021 and chose the Rebels over programs in the Southeastern Conference like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies to name a few. 

Perkins has received a whopping total of 15 offers throughout his recruitment. 

Fortunately, the Rebels appear to have locked up Perkins, and he will provide Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin with a versatile chess piece on defense. It does not matter what position Perkins plays; he will be an impact player on either side of the ball. 

