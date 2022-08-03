Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Offense

After taking on the LSU Tigers on the road in Week 8, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.

The Aggies are one of the most popular teams in college football thanks to their coach, Jimbo Fisher. Fisher's personality and NIL feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made the Aggies the buzz of the college football recruitment world.

Fisher led the Aggies to an 8-4 record in 2021, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the SEC West. Texas A&M bounced back, however, after Fisher landed the No. 1 recruitment class of 2022. The class totals 30 commits highlighted by eight five-star and 20 four-star prospects.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall.

On Monday, we did an overview of the Texas A&M program. Now we will highlight the key offensive playmakers on the 2022 Aggie offense.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Max Johnson

Johnson spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for the LSU Tigers but announced he would be transferring to Texas A&M back in December of 2021. Johnson is in a quarterback competition with backup Haynes King but has the upper hand regarding starting experience in the SEC.

In 2021, Johnson threw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions. To top it off, the former Tiger also recorded a stellar 144.4 passer rating and 60.3 completion percentage.

Rushing: Devon Achane

After averaging 7.0 yards per carry last fall, running back Devon Achane is expected to be the bell cow back for the Texas A&M offense after former Aggie tailback Isaiah Spiller was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Achane is also expected to be a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022.

Receiving: Ainius Smith

Senior receiver Ainius Smith is the clear No. 1 wideout returning this fall for the Aggies. In 2021, Smith led Texas A&M in receptions and touchdowns with 47 and six, respectively.

