A.J. Brown Trade: Could Former Rebel Be On The Move?

The former Ole Miss Rebel could be moving on from his first NFL home.

The 2019 NFL Draft was full of talented pass catchers that have already made names for themselves, including Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown.

A.J. Brown A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gains yards during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Andrew Nelles / Tennesseean) A.J. Brown

The NFL has already seen two blockbuster deals involving wide receivers -- Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill to Miami. The Tennessee Titans might be flirting with the idea of moving Brown, and several teams could have their eyes on him.

Brown and the Titans are expected to engage in contract extension talks following the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Rebel is on the final year of his four-year rookie contract he signed in 2019.

And Brown is expected to get a massive payday.

Brown logged at least 1,000 yards in his first two years in the league. In 2021, Brown finished with 869 yards and five touchdowns.

To put it in comparison, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal. Through four years in the league, Kirk has racked up 2,902 receiving yards. Brown has nearly 100 more yards despite playing in only three years in the league.

Vasha Hunt/USA Today Sports A.J. Brown George Walker IV/USA Today Sports A.J. Brown George Walker IV/USA Today Sports A.J. Brown

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Davante Adams to a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, an average annual value of $28.25 million. While Brown likely won't sniff that level, he'll likely lean closer to that number than Kirk's $13 million AAV.

The Titans have the cap space to sign Brown to a lucrative contract, but with the team committing major money to Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, the team might not have a choice but to part ways with the former Rebel.