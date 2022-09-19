Skip to main content
Ole Miss Football Announces Week 5 Kickoff Time Versus Kentucky

The Ole Miss Rebels announce the start time for their first SEC matchup of the season.
OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels announced the kickoff time for their Week 5 home game versus the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Monday morning.

The Rebels will be welcoming the Wildcats to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is also Homecoming Weekend for Ole Miss, and the game will get an early 11 a.m. CT start. The SEC contest will also be televised on ESPN.

Both Ole Miss and Kentucky look to be undefeated and highly ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll going into their Week 5 contest. 

This will be the first SEC matchup for the Rebels in 2022, while the Wildcats were already tested in a 26-16 upset victory over the Florida Gators in Week 2.

Kentucky has looked strong through the first three games, and its offense will only improve after Week 5 with the SEC's leading rusher from a year ago returning to the Wildcat offense.

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is able to return to the gridiron versus Ole Miss after being withheld from the first four games of the season due to an NCAA matter. Rodriguez Jr. was arrested for driving under the influence in May and pleaded guilty during a pretrial conference.

Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 1,379 yards in 2021 as a junior. 

Kentucky will provide Ole Miss with its first real test of the season, as the Rebels' opponents up to this point have not managed to score more than 13 total points through three games.

