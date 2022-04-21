New No. 1? There is Apparently a New Favorite in the Arch Manning Chase

Arch Manning could follow closely in the footsteps of his uncle and legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning should he choose to come to Oxford and commit to the Ole Miss Rebels

Headed deeper into spring, the Rebels were on the list of teams in contention for the 2023 Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) product, joining programs like Alabama, Texas, and Georgia. But on Thursday, reports indicated that a new favorite has emerged in the quest for Manning.

According to On3's Jeremy Crabtree, the Texas Longhorns are the new favorites to land the coveted QB. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has Texas knocking off Alabama for the No.1 spot in the race for Manning.

“The Longhorns now have a 38.1-percent chance of landing Manning," Crabtree said. "Texas’ move to the top spot is a big development, but so is the shift in the second-place spot. Georgia is now second, according to the On3 RPM, with a 32.5-percent chance followed by Alabama at 27.2-percent."

The Rebels now have a less than one percent chance to earn a commitment from Manning, per the RPM. Despite having an offensive-minded wizard like Lane Kiffin at head coach, Ole Miss has seemingly fell dead in the quest for one of the hottest recruits in recent memory.

In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

In his freshman season, Manning completed 194 of 296 passes for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions. In a COVID shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

