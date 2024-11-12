Rebels Are Turning the Georgia Win Into Recruiting Commits | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin are turning Saturday's beatdown of the Georgia Bulldogs into recruiting wins by already getting big commitments in what could be a very good week for Ole Miss. This could be complete with a possible Caleb Cunningham flip just a few weeks before Early Signing Day in early December, according to projections.
Ole Miss feels like it turned a corner following the three-score win over the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Rebels are making waves on the recruiting trail. Those big-time commit and flip possibilities like Caleb Cunningham are the stories of the day, but this atmosphere was a post card to recruits for the next month and for the ones starting their recruiting cycle.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to give Lane Kiffin his flowers after Saturday's game because I don't think people realize what happened in that win. It was Lane Kiffin becoming an elite football coach over an offensive genius. In previous big games, teams like Alabama and Georgia waited for Ole Miss to self destruct, and it needs to be noticed that Ole Miss refused to even open the window for that huge momentum switch to happen.
