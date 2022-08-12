Ole Miss Included in Latest 2022 Bowl Projections

CBS released preseason Bowl Projections for the 2022 college football postseason on Thursday and projected that the Ole Miss Rebels will face an opponent from the Big 12 conference to end their season.

CBS has picked the Rebels to finish the 2022 season by playing the Kansas State Wildcats in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. on Dec. 28.

Ending the season in the Liberty Bowl is not as glorious as a conclusion in the Sugar Bowl, but these are only preseason projections and there is still a whole season of college football to be played.

There is currently not a clear projection for how the 2022 season will go for the Rebels, however, as their roster features 17 transfers, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin still has not determined a starting quarterback.

These roster uncertainties have compelled some experts to declare that Ole Miss is overrated going into the 2022 season.

The good news?

Those 17 players Kiffin recruited from the NCAA Transfer Portal belong to the No. 2 rated transfer portal class in 2022. Kiffin brought in players who are ready to contribute immediately, including tight end Michael Trigg, running back Zach Evans, receiver Jaylon Robinson, and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While these 17 players are new to the Ole Miss program, fall practices are the perfect time to get acclimated to your new teammates. Kiffin recently discussed that the ongoing Training Camp has been crucial to improving team chemistry on a roster that saw a lot of turnover during the 2022 offseason.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.