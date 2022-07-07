Skip to main content

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin: Following Saban at Alabama 'Would Be The Dumbest Follow Ever'

Lane Kiffin to Tuscaloosa might make a lot of sense for some when Nick Saban retires, but the Ole Miss head coach isn't so sure about the move.

Would Lane Kiffin be eager to replace Nick Saban at Alabama? The head coach himself says "not so fast."

The leader of the Ole Miss Rebels program recently spoke with Blake Toppmeyer of the USA Today network, and the prospect of replacing Saban for the Alabama Crimson Tide was a topic of conversation. Alabama has the resources. It certainly has the history of success. Who wouldn't want to be the Crimson Tide head coach?

For Kiffin, it's not as cut-and-dry as that.

“What could you possibly do right if you don’t win the national championship every year?” Kiffin said. “‘You’re going to follow Nick Saban at Alabama?’ No, that would not be a good decision for anyone.”

Kiffin's father, storied coach Monte Kiffin, used to tell his son that the wisest career path is following lackluster coaches, not legends, at good programs.

Even so, Kiffin, in his past, didn't always heed his father's advice when it came to career moves 

“I didn’t listen to him very well,” Kiffin said. “I followed two Hall of Fame coaches in Phillip Fulmer and Pete Carroll. Not smart. So, you see how USC ended. (Replacing Saban) would be the dumbest follow ever.”

The question was bound to come up for Kiffin who constantly refers to Saban on Twitter as "the goat (Greatest Of All Time)." Kiffin spent seasons as Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama, and his quick rise to success at Ole Miss has many speculating what his next move could be.

Should "the goat" retire in the near future, however, it appears that Kiffin wouldn't be quick to pull the trigger on a move to Title Town after all.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin: Following Saban at Alabama 'Would Be The Dumbest Follow Ever'

