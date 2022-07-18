SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Opens Media Days With Expansion, 'Super League' Comments

ATLANTA -- Greg Sankey was right. To quote Bob Dylan, "The times, they are a changing."

The SEC Commissioner gave his opening comments for SEC Media Days on Monday, providing a "State of the Union" form of message that addressed the multitude of issues that currently face the Southeastern Conference and college football as a whole.

Sankey waded through a variety of topics before and while taking questions, including conference expansion, NIL legislation, CFP expansion, and the conference's standing as a "super league."

"Right after I got to my lake to relax, the announcement came that the Big Ten would expand its membership to include USC and UCLA which created a busy few weeks for you and me," Sankey said. "So much for our summer vacation."

The commissioner also referenced the aforementioned Bob Dylan lyrics and that college football will likely never be the same.

"I've never lost sight of that reality," Sankey said. "I'm not sure that we all understand what is intended by those lyrics, but times are changing more rapidly than ever.

"It is never going to be the same, but it doesn't have to be the way that it is. We're dealing with complex problems that won't be solved by complaints, accusations, finger pointing or simple solutions. What's needed now is collaboration."

During the question portion of Sankey's comments, a question was posed regarding whether Texas and Oklahoma's addition to the SEC trumps that of USC and UCLA's addition to the Big Ten. Sankey's answer was essentially "yes."

"The Southeastern Conference is stronger now than at any point in our history," Sankey said. "We are a super league. This is a super league."

Sankey's statements came before LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly took the podium, and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is scheduled to take the stand later in the afternoon.

