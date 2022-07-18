Skip to main content

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Opens Media Days With Expansion, 'Super League' Comments

The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference kicked off SEC Media Days on Monday.

ATLANTA -- Greg Sankey was right. To quote Bob Dylan, "The times, they are a changing."

The SEC Commissioner gave his opening comments for SEC Media Days on Monday, providing a "State of the Union" form of message that addressed the multitude of issues that currently face the Southeastern Conference and college football as a whole.

Sankey waded through a variety of topics before and while taking questions, including conference expansion, NIL legislation, CFP expansion, and the conference's standing as a "super league."

"Right after I got to my lake to relax, the announcement came that the Big Ten would expand its membership to include USC and UCLA which created a busy few weeks for you and me," Sankey said. "So much for our summer vacation."

The commissioner also referenced the aforementioned Bob Dylan lyrics and that college football will likely never be the same.

"I've never lost sight of that reality," Sankey said. "I'm not sure that we all understand what is intended by those lyrics, but times are changing more rapidly than ever.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It is never going to be the same, but it doesn't have to be the way that it is. We're dealing with complex problems that won't be solved by complaints, accusations, finger pointing or simple solutions. What's needed now is collaboration."

During the question portion of Sankey's comments, a question was posed regarding whether Texas and Oklahoma's addition to the SEC trumps that of USC and UCLA's addition to the Big Ten. Sankey's answer was essentially "yes."

"The Southeastern Conference is stronger now than at any point in our history," Sankey said. "We are a super league. This is a super league."

Sankey's statements came before LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly took the podium, and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is scheduled to take the stand later in the afternoon.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_18713084
Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Opens Media Days With Expansion, 'Super League' Comments

By John Macon Gillespie10 seconds ago
Tim Elko Kevin Graham
Baseball

MLB Draft Tracker: What Rebels Are Moving to the Pros?

By The Grove Report Staff15 hours ago
USATSI_17441259
Football

Three Games to Circle on 2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule

By John Macon Gillespie21 hours ago
USATSI_16427481
Football

Ole Miss SEC Media Days Preview: Attendees and Talking Points

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
USATSI_17204204
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

By The Grove Report StaffJul 16, 2022
Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Claims Third Place Under Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco

By Ben KingJul 16, 2022
USATSI_15139741
Football

A Historical Look at the Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Football Rivalry

By John Macon GillespieJul 15, 2022
18600523
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Hosting 'Tour of Champions' Featuring National Championship Trophy

By John Macon GillespieJul 15, 2022