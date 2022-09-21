Ole Miss Cornerback Deantre Prince: 'We're Going To Be Prepared For' Tulsa Offense

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated and currently have one of the best defenses in the country after allowing just 13 points through three games.

The Ole Miss defense is ready for its next test on Saturday when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane come to Oxford, Miss., for Week 4. Though Tulsa should provide more of a challenge for the Rebels, as it currently has the top passing offense in the nation.

Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince spoke with reporters on Tuesday and is excited to take on the Golden Hurricane offense.

"[Tulsa] is a good challenge," Prince told the media. "They will challenge us to be on routes a lot more, so we just have to make sure that we know the routes. We needed this challenge at this time of the year though. I think the preparation this week has been great, and we're going to be prepared for them."

Prince mentioned what the strengths are for the top-rated Tulsa offense.

"Their vertical routes are great, but they also have playmakers," Prince said. "The quarterback lets his receivers make plays, and he trusts them. He just throws it up to them, and they come down with it."

Ole Miss safety AJ Finley recently spoke with reporters on Monday about defense becoming a strength for the Rebels, and Prince talked about what sparked the turnaround.

"The [Ole Miss] secondary just came together as a group," Prince said. "We watch film at night and put in extra work together. We're going to do this together, and we're going to be ready for any team."

Prince mentioned that the Ole Miss defense has one goal in mind this year.

"We're just trying to get to the point where we're the best defense in the SEC."

