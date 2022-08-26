Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince on QB Competition: 'I Can't Wait to See Which One Wins The Job'

The Ole Miss Rebels are nearly a week away from their home opener against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 3 but the ongoing quarterback battle has not yielded a victor yet.

The competition between sophomore quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer has been neck-and-neck through Fall Camp.

Following practice on Wednesday, senior cornerback Deantre Prince discussed with reporters what he has seen from the two quarterbacks during camp.

"Two great quarterbacks, I can't wait to see who wins the spot," Prince told reporters. "I honestly can't tell you who's going to win, because I've picked both of them off over and over. But from a [defensive back] perspective, I have two great quarterbacks and I can't wait to see which one wins the job."

Iron sharpens iron in Training Camp, and Prince mentioned which Ole Miss receivers he enjoyed lining up against the most during fall practices.

"It has to be Malik Heath and [Jonathan] Mingo," Price said. "Those are two guys who are going to give me good technique work, and they're going to make sure it's not easy for me."

Prince first arrived at Ole Miss as a freshman in 2019 and recorded two interceptions with four pass breakups, but spent 2020 in Junior College. Fortunately for the Rebels, he returned in 2021 recording two more interceptions and five pass breakups. Prince talked about how he has matured during his time at Ole Miss.

"I'm just in a better mental state now," Prince said. "Every day I show up with a smile on my face, no mean mug or nothing. I'm coming ready to work every day."

Prince changed jersey numbers during the offseason from 5 to 7 and discussed the motivation behind the number swap.

"For me, it's paying respect to two role models from my childhood, Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson who both wore No. 7 at LSU," Prince said. "Those were the guys I looked up to the most growing up, and I just want to have a part of them on me while I represent Ole Miss."

