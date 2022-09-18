Defensive Notebook: Ole Miss Defense Holds Georgia Tech to No Score

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated following their 42-0 blowout victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

In their first road game of the season, the Rebels looked unstoppable, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as Ole Miss shut out its opponent for the first time since 2014. The Rebel defense held Georgia Tech to 214 yards of total offense

The Yellow Jacket offense could not get anything going against Ole Miss at home and managed 12 drives that resulted in nine punts, two turnovers on downs, and the end of the first half.

The Landshark defense dominated thanks to big games from its veterans. Ole Miss safety AJ Finley led the team in tackles versus Georgia Tech with seven total and notched one pass breakup.

Fellow Ole Miss safety Otis Reese recorded five tackles, one sack, one TFL, and one pass breakup.

Ole Miss recorded a season-high seven sacks versus Georgia Tech, but no Rebel defender finished the game with more than one sack.

Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson had himself a day recording one sack, four tackles, one TFL, and one blocked punt.

Ole Miss defensive lineman Demon Clowney also had a big day versus the Yellow Jackets, recording two tackles, one sack, and two TFLs.

Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk led his position in tackles in Week 3 with five and also recorded one pass breakup.

Rebel linebacker Austin Keyes finished right behind Cistrunk with four tackles but tallied one TFL and one sack.

The Ole Miss defense has surrendered just 13 points this season going into Week 4, and the only FBS team that has allowed fewer is the Georgia Bulldogs (10). The Rebels' opponents have not been stellar, but they will have a chance to test their defense against SEC opponents soon enough.

