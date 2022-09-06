Ole Miss Drops In AP Poll Following Win Over Troy
OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels fell one spot in the latest AP Poll, dropping to No. 22 on Tuesday.
The Rebels entered last week at No. 21, but a lackluster second half of play in the 28-10 win kept Lane Kiffin's team in the same area of the poll this week. Below is the remainder of the poll with SEC teams listed in bold.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Michigan Wolverines
5. Clemson Tigers
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9. Baylor Bears
10. USC Trojans
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys
12. Florida Gators
13. Utah Utes
14. Michigan State Spartans
15. Miami Hurricanes
16. Arkansas Razorbacks
17. Pittsburgh Panthers
18. North Carolina State Wolfpack
19. Wisconsin Badgers
20. Kentucky Wildcats
21. BYU Cougars
22. Ole Miss Rebels
23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
24. Tennessee Volunteers
25. Houston Cougars
The shift in the poll comes in the midst of a quarterback competition at Ole Miss. Jaxson Dart gained the start for the Rebels on Saturday with Luke Altmyer playing in relief, and Altmyer is expected to start this week with Dart also taking snaps.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and the Central Arkansas Bears is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
