Ole Miss Drops In AP Poll Following Win Over Troy

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels fell one spot in the latest AP Poll, dropping to No. 22 on Tuesday.

The Rebels entered last week at No. 21, but a lackluster second half of play in the 28-10 win kept Lane Kiffin's team in the same area of the poll this week. Below is the remainder of the poll with SEC teams listed in bold.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Clemson Tigers

6. Texas A&M Aggies

7. Oklahoma Sooners

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9. Baylor Bears

10. USC Trojans

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys

12. Florida Gators

13. Utah Utes

14. Michigan State Spartans

15. Miami Hurricanes

16. Arkansas Razorbacks

17. Pittsburgh Panthers

18. North Carolina State Wolfpack

19. Wisconsin Badgers

20. Kentucky Wildcats

21. BYU Cougars

22. Ole Miss Rebels

23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

24. Tennessee Volunteers

25. Houston Cougars

The shift in the poll comes in the midst of a quarterback competition at Ole Miss. Jaxson Dart gained the start for the Rebels on Saturday with Luke Altmyer playing in relief, and Altmyer is expected to start this week with Dart also taking snaps.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and the Central Arkansas Bears is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

