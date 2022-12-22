Rebels Earn Signature From Georgia Wide Receiver Cayden Lee

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels weren't done on Wednesday at the time of Lane Kiffin's press conference.

A little after 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Cayden Lee, a wide receiver out Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) High School signed his letter of intent to play in Oxford next season. This season, Lee hauled in over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for his hometown Mustangs, and he will now be bringing that talent to Lane Kiffin's offense in Oxford.

Kiffin himself hinted at the fact that this recruiting cycle was not finished on Wednesday.

"There's still work being done," Kiffin told reporters. "This is a strange signing time...it's not our full class, with guys potentially still out there to sign later today or on normal signing day. Plus with so many transfers, some already coming here and a lot we're still working on... we can't even talk about the ones coming here. It's a little bit strange...It's like talking about your draft class before the third day of the draft."

You can see details on each Ole Miss signee from Wednesday on the home page of The Grove Report.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.