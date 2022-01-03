Ole Miss Favorites To Land An Offensive Game Changer

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly the favorites to land an elite playmaker on the offensive side of the ball

Zach Evans once considered playing for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin. Would he consider the move to the Grove again?

According to a report, that very well may be the case, with the Rebels appearing to be the favorite to land the former Horned Frog playmaker.

Evans became the first Horned Frog to enter the transfer portal following a 48-14 loss to Iowa State in November.

Evans was a game-changer on the ground this season when active for the Horned Frogs.

In six games, the former top running back prospect rushed for a team-high 684 yards and five touchdowns.

Evans didn’t play in the final five games with a turf toe injury sustained against Texas Tech in early October.

Ole Miss, who lost top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, to the NFL draft following its 21-7 Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, was in the market for a premier running back with experience, and Evans now seems to be that choice.

Ealy finished with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per play. Snoop Conner, meanwhile, tallied 647 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

With Ealy gone, the Rebels would likely have turned to Henry Parrish Jr. Parrish, who finished the regular season with 101 carries for 542 yards and three touchdowns.

But if Evans enters the fold, he could instantly project to the top of the depth chart at the position, and become the bell cow back that Kiffin's offense will desperately need.

Evans, a native of Houston, had highly considered joining the SEC prior to his commitment to TCU. Other teams in the running for Evans' commitment back in 2020 included LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, and Georgia.

But now, it appears that Ole Miss will ultimately win that battle.

