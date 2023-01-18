Rebels Hosting Portal Defensive Back in Oxford: Ole Miss Transfer Portal Tracker

Jan 18 UPDATE

Ole Miss is hosting transfer portal defensive back DeShawn Gaddie Jr. this week in Oxford.

In the 2022 season, Gaddie totaled 61 tackles with the North Texas Mean Green, and he was named to the First Team C-USA by Pro Football Focus.

Jan 17 UPDATE

Another trenchmen is on the way for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Just days after entering the portal, Quincy McGee took a visit to Oxford and left town as an official Rebel commitment. The UAB product worked his way into a key role in 2022 after spending time at Mississippi Gulf Coast, where he helped the program to a national title. The Hattiesburg native is listed at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds.

Not only is McGee from the state of Mississippi, but apparently he has Rebel ties and is a cousin to former Ole Miss great Donte Moncrief.

The Rebels have added eight transfer commitments to date in the class of 2023, with McGee standing as the sole offensive lineman of the bunch to date.

Jan 16 UPDATE

Former Ole Miss defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove announced his intentions to transfer to the Colorado Buffalos via social media on Monday morning. The sophomore appeared in 10 games while at Ole Miss, recording one tackle in two seasons.

The former three-star recruit out of Nashville was a member of Ole Miss' 2021 signing class and the No. 12 recruit in the state of Tennessee that year.

Jan 14 UPDATE

One of Ole Miss’ top defenders from the 2022 season will play in the SEC West in 2023.

Austin Keys, the Mississippi native who saw his role increase in each of the last two seasons after his freshman campaign, announced a verbal commitment to Auburn University on Saturday evening.

Keys was a part-time starter for the Rebels over the last two seasons, contributing 39 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble during the 2022 campaign. He announced his intentions to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal back on January 6.

Jan 14 UPDATE

Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

He did not play in 2022.

Jan 13 UPDATE

Another Ole Miss defensive back has entered the transfer portal on Friday, this time coming in the form of safety Tysheem Johnson.

Johnson played in all 13 of the Rebels' games in 2022, totaling 78 tackles.

Jan 13 UPDATE

Ole Miss cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Breedlove has seen action in 10 games over the course of his two-year Rebel career.

Jan 9 UPDATE

Ole Miss has landed Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn out of the transfer portal.

While at Memphis, Prieskorn earned multiple postseason honors in 2022, a season that saw him haul in 48 passes for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jan 8 UPDATE

Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George is taking a visit to Oxford, according to his personal Instagram account.

A former four-star prospect, and North Shore (Houston, TX) alum, George will have at least two years of eligibility remaining, after playing just two games this season.

He played in all 12 games in 2021.

Jan 6 UPDATE

Linebacker Austin Keys announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday as well. In his time at Ole Miss, he accumulated 51 total tackles over the course of three seasons.

Jan. 6 UPDATE

Ole Miss defensive lineman Isaiah Iton officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday night. The former four-star was part of Ole Miss' 2020 signing class and appeared in 23 games over the last two seasons. In his time at Ole Miss, Iton recorded 24 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and a half sack. Iton began his collegiate career at the JUCO level, playing for Hutchinson Community College.

Jan. 5 UPDATE

Along with Vanderbilt's Mike Wright, Ole Miss is also reportedly hosting Purdue quarterback Brady Allen this weekend, according to On3.

Jan. 4 UPDATE

Ole Miss will be hosting former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright for an official visit this weekend. In three seasons with the Commodores, Wright has thrown for 2,067 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Fayetteville, Ga., native also amassed 905 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in his time at Vanderbilt.

The former three-star recruit was rated as the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 signing class.

Jan. 2 UPDATE

According to ESPN Insider Pete Thamel on College Gameday Monday morning, the Ole Miss Rebels are in the mix for former Oklahoma State standout quarterback, Spencer Sanders.

In his time at Oklahoma State 765 of 1,254 passes for 9.553 yards and 67 touchdowns with 40 interceptions in 44 career games. He also rushed 493 times for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In 2022, Sanders completed 212 of 368 passes for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions, as well as 107 carries for 391 yards and eight scores in 10 games.

Thamel's news comes as a bit of a shock for Rebel fans, considering Jaxson Dart being firmly entrenched as the starter in 2022.

Dec. 25 UPDATE

Ole Miss defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove has withdrawn from the transfer portal, according to On3.

Dec. 23 UPDATE

Ole Miss has earned another commitment out of the transfer portal on Friday. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Tre Harris has announced his intention to transfer to Oxford.

In the 2022 season, Harris put up over 900 yards receiving and hauled in 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Dec. 23 UPDATE

Defensive back John Saunders Jr. out of Miami (OH) has committed to the Rebels, he announced on Friday.

Dec. 22 UPDATE

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas announced his decision to transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday. He was courted on social media by various Ole Miss players after his decision to enter the portal.

Dec. 20 UPDATE

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly one of a handful of teams that has been in communication with former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, who recently left Jackson State via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Colorado, who hired former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, along with the Georgia Bulldogs, are the two teams who seem to be in the lead for Sanders.

But the Rebels are close behind.

"According to sources, Hunter has had conversations with multiple staffers at Georgia, including Kirby Smart," On3's Chad Simmons said. "Miami, Ole Miss, USC and some others are working to be considered, too. But Georgia and Colorado are the two to watch early."

Hunter is an electric talent who plays on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback.

Dec. 20 UPDATE

Over the weekend, Ole Miss hosted Miami (Ohio) transfer prospect John Saunders.

With multiple years of eligibility remaining, Saunders has started more than a dozen games at the FBS level. He has picked up five interceptions in that time.

Saunders reported an offer from Ole Miss over the weekend after a trip his father referred to as "special" in his social media post.

Former Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis officially announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Ole Miss. Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining with the SEC West program as a graduate transfer.

Davis was expected to replace Seth Small following the 2021 season. Instead, freshman Randy Bond took over full-time on field goals and point after attempts following Texas A&M's Week 2 loss against Appalachian State. Last season, Davis went 1 of 3 on field goal attempts, drilling a 40-yard kick in the season opener against Sam Houston.

Ole Miss has landed a commitment from Joshua Harris, a transfer portal defensive lineman from NC State.

The first domino is in.

The college football world knows Lane Kiffin will continue to attack the transfer portal and Thursday night was the setting for the first victory in that light.

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker hailing from UCF, announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels. It came on the heels of an official visit to Oxford.

Jean-Baptiste has appeared in 35 UCF games in his collegiate career, meaning he has a single year of eligibility remaining for the 2023 season. The south Florida native capped his Knights career with 152 tackles, including 14 for loss, two sacks and an interception before making the transfer to the SEC.

Ole Miss brought in a UCF transfer last cycle, too, in wide receiver Jaylon Robinson.

Ole Miss wide receiver Bralon Brown stated his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Brown appeared in three games during the course of the 2022 season.

A pair of former Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall stars could be on the verge of making their next college step together -- and Ole Miss will host each for an official visit beginning Tuesday.

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who saw playing time as a true freshman in 2022, has been coveted in the NCAA transfer portal. Likewise for his prep teammate and New Mexico safety Adari Haulcy, also expected in Oxford Tuesday. On3 was first to report the news of the latest Rebel transfer targets.

Marshall was an SI99 recruit in the 2022 class with plenty of options, and he produced in spot duty in the fall with 11 receptions for 108 yards as a freshman. Haulcy was one of the best players on the New Mexico roster, earning select freshman All-America honors with 87 tackles and two interceptions in 2022.

Ole Miss defensive back Roman Rashada has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after not seeing the field this fall. Rashada was signed out of JUCO during the offseason and was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Roman is the older brother of 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The younger Rashada brother is currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes after being recruited by Lane Kiffin over the summer.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Hamilton Hall has also declared his intention to enter the transfer portal. Hall was a redshirt senior this fall, appearing in only two games. The Atlanta, Ga., native was a three-star recruit in Ole Miss' 2018 signing class.

Ole Miss defensive back Miles Battle announced his intention to enter the portal on Thursday.

Battle served as both a wide receiver and DB in his time with the Rebels.

Two more Ole Miss Rebels entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham and cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove have decided to test the transfer portal waters.

Cunningham was a three-star recruit in Ole Miss' 2018 signing class and primarily served as a backup in his four seasons in Oxford.

Ole Miss has officially offered former Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas. Thomas was the Bulldogs' leading receiver this fall bringing in 44 receptions, 626 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Lane Kiffin retweeted Thomas' transfer portal announcement on Friday and many other Ole Miss players commented on the post in an effort to convince the wideout to become a Rebel.

The Rebels could certainly use Thomas' deep-threat ability with senior receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath likely heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. Just like Thomas, Heath also spent his first two years playing for Mississippi State before deciding to enter the transfer portal in search of greener grass.

December 2

Could Ole Miss be in the process of landing another transfer wide receiver from the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

On Friday, Lane Kiffin retweeted an announcement from receiver Rara Thomas stating his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

It's worth noting that last offseason, the Rebels secured Malik Heath from the Bulldogs out of the portal as well. Heath was the leading receiver for Ole Miss this season in terms of yards, putting up 834 paired with four touchdowns.

December 1

Defensive back Derek Bermudez announced his intention to enter the transfer portal this week. The Jacksonville, Fla., native saw action in one game this season when the Rebels took on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.

November 30

The latest player to announce a departure from Ole Miss football is former in-state recruit MJ Daniels.

The Lucedale, Miss. native is a sophomore defensive back who saw limited action in 2022 and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021.

Daniels will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, as he outlined in his portal post on social media Wednesday.

November 28

1. A third Monday portal entry has been announced by an Ole Miss player, this among the most anticipated in Luke Altmyer. From the moment he lost out on the quarterback battle, speculation surrounding the Starkville native has been steady.

2. Not only did Baltimore native Demon Clowney announce his intent to hit the portal next month, but another running back did in Isaiah Woullard.

3. The portal works both ways, and the 2022 season was evident in that regard for the Rebels. It's something Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden reemphasized on Monday morning.

November 27

Rebel reserve running back Kentrel Bullock, who was a part of a group of backs sitting behind the Quinshon Judkins-Zach Evans duo this fall, announced his departure from the future Ole Miss roster Sunday.

November 25

A reserve upperclassman from Montgomery, Ala., Brandon Mack has announced his plans to move on from Ole Miss. The defensive end made his move the day after the Egg Bowl defeat.

