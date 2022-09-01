How To Watch: Ole Miss Hosts Troy In Season Opener

College football is underway for 2022, and the Ole Miss Rebels will take to the field for the first time this Saturday.

It’s year three for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels. Coming off of a 10-3 season and finishing second in the SEC West, there is optimism that Ole Miss is a program that’s heading towards being a consistent top-tier SEC program.

The first step in proving that theory correct comes against the Troy Trojans, a team that Ole Miss has ironically only played one time, a 51-21 victory in 2013.

For those of you that will be traveling to the city of Oxford to take in the game in person, The Grove Report has you covered. Same with those that want to listen via the radio or watch on television.

Check below for information on the matchup.

Ole Miss Game Day Information

Troy at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. CT

Broadcast: SEC Network

Radio: in Oxford, 105.1 FM. For a full list of radio stations around Mississippi to listen to the game, click here.

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Game Notes

Lane Kiffin on QB Competition

Who are the Troy Trojans?

Troy Trojans Offensive Players to Watch

Troy Defensive Players to Watch

Look for an extensive game day presence from The Grove Report, as well as information and statistics from the game after its conclusion Saturday evening and into Sunday.

