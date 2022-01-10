Ole Miss Adds Former Big 12 Defensive Standout

The Rebels have added the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year for 2022

Ole Miss is looking for a new defensive coordinator following the departure of D.J. Durkin to Texas A&M. They next man in command will have a new do-it-all weapon to help on the back end of the secondary.

Former Iowa State safety Isheem Young committed to Ole Miss Monday. Young was the Big 12's Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year during the 2020 season. He finished fourth on the Cyclones' defense with 56 tackles to go along with two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The Cyclones were the surprise team of 2020, going 9-3 with a 34-17 Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon. Young played a vital role on the staff, recording 50 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two tackles for loss.

Young had multiple offers on the table following his announcement last month. Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley tried to recruit him to USC after watching him the past two years play against the Sooners.

Texas A&M and Penn State were also reportedly in the mix prior to Young's commitment.

The Rebels continue to make noise in the transfer portal at vital positions. Last week, former TCU running back Zach Evans announced his commitment to the program. Evans saw time as a true freshman, gaining 415 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries.

In 2021, Evans led the team in rushing with 648 yards on 92 carries and scored five touchdowns. He also recorded 10 catches for 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Rebels are also expected to be in the mix for a new quarterback following the departure of Matt Corral to the NFL draft. Currently, former Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward is expected to make his decision Monday evening.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be in play, as could former USC starter Jaxson Dart, who officially entered the transfer portal Monday.

