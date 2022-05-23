Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in Top Five Betting Favorites for Heisman Trophy

Dart may not have won the quarterbacking job at Ole Miss yet, but the hype surrounding the transfer is loud.

Jaxson Dart may not have earned the title of Ole Miss' starting quarterback yet, but that hasn't stopped him from gaining some hype entering the 2022 season.

247Sports recently tweeted the current preseason odds for the Heisman Trophy according to Caesars Sportsbook, and Dart is tied for the fourth best odds to win the award this season.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud leads the pack as the favorite followed by reigning winner Bryce Young. Caleb Williams at USC comes in third at +1000.

Here are the nine favorites that were released over the weekend.

CJ Stroud -- QB, Ohio State (+300)

Bryce Young -- QB, Alabama (+350)

Caleb Williams -- QB, USC (+1000)

Tyler Van Dyke -- QB, Miami (+2500)

Jaxson Dart -- QB, Ole Miss (+2500)

Treveyon Henderson -- RB, Ohio State (+3000)

Quinn Ewers -- QB, Texas (+3000)

JT Daniels -- QB, West Virginia (+3000)

Bijan Robinson -- RB, Texas (+3000)

Dart is currently locked in a battle with incumbent backup Luke Altmyer to become Matt Corral's heir at quarterback in Oxford. Corral helped lead the Rebels to 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history in 2021, and he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ole Miss fell short of a victory in the Sugar Bowl in January after Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first half. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

