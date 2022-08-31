Ole Miss Senior KD Hill Receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are only days away from their first game of the 2022 season, and the anticipation is at an all-time high.

Redshirt senior KD Hill is hoping to be an anchor for the Rebels' defensive line. He is coming off his most productive season in which he started ten games and registered 24 tackles.

This season is very important for Hill. Not only is he returning to the starting lineup, but he is expected to improve from last season, and everything seems to be pointing in that direction for him as he was awarded the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award on Wednesday

A native of Eufaula, Alabama, Hill becomes the 32nd recipient of the award.

The award is given to the Ole Miss defender who best exemplifies the spirit of Chucky Mullins, the former Rebels' defender who was left paralyzed after making a tackle against Vanderbilt in 1989. This player leads by example and displays tremendous courage, determination and perseverance.

He was selected among several of his teammates by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the rest of the coaching staff. Hill has impacted the Oxford community off the field just as much as he has on it. He has given back through the Ole Miss Athletics program and many local organizations.

Hill and the Rebels will open their season on Saturday against the Troy Trojans. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

