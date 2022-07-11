Lane Kiffin Leads FBS Coaches in Twitter Interactions For June 2022

The Rebel head coach continues to play to his strength of making waves on social media.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin is talented in a variety of areas, and one of his strongest suits is the utilization of social media.

Kiffin is widely-known for his use of Twitter, not only for program promotions including the #ComeToTheSip mantra, but also humorous notes and motivational quotes. Recently, SkullSparks released its tracking of Twitter interactions among FBS head coaches for the month of June, and Kiffin led the way...by a lot.

The face of the Ole Miss program generated 149,000 interactions on his Twitter account last month, good for first in the category. Second place belonged to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer with 58,000: less than half of Kiffin's total.

The Rebels have reason to feel good about this momentum their head coach generates on social media, especially given that he has won during his time in Oxford. Ole Miss is fresh off its first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, complete with a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Although the Rebels fell to Baylor in that postseason contest, Kiffin has led his program to back-to-back bowl berths for the first time since the 2014-15 seasons under the leadership of Hugh Freeze.

The Grove Report is currently in the midst of previews regarding the Ole Miss football schedule for the 2022 season. You can read predictions for the Rebels' matchup against Kentucky here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.