Ole Miss SEC Media Days Preview: Attendees and Talking Points
Football season is almost upon us.
SEC Media Days begin on Monday, and the symbolic beginning of football season in the South will have a plethora of talking points. In the world of the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin, here's what to expect when he takes the podium.
First, the schedule
Monday, July 18:
LSU, Brian Kelly
Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 19
Alabama, Nick Saban
Mississippi State, Mike Leach
South Carolina, Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 20
Arkansas, Sam Pittman
Florida, Billy Napier
Georgia, Kirby Smart
Kentucky, Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 21
Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Next, who's attending for Ole Miss?
The Grove Report has a list of the Rebels' player attendees here, but in case you missed it, here's who Kiffin will have at his side.
Nick Broeker, Senior OL
Cedric Johnson, Junior DE
Jonathan Mingo, Senior WR
Finally, the talking points
1. Name, image and likeness
This continues to mark a massive shift in college athletics, and Kiffin hasn't been shy about his opinions on that change in the past.
2. Conference Expansion
The newest wave in college football has been the recent news on conference expansion and the Cold War-type arms race between the SEC and the Big Ten. Kiffin could (and likely will) be asked some form of question on this topic, especially given that he takes the stage on the same day as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
3. Quarterback
After losing star signal caller Matt Corral to the NFL this offseason, the competition is on to find his replacement. Incumbent backup Luke Altmyer and transfer Jaxson Dart are still in the midst of a quarterback battle that will likely extend through fall camp and potentially into the season.
