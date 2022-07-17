Ole Miss SEC Media Days Preview: Attendees and Talking Points

Football season is almost upon us.

SEC Media Days begin on Monday, and the symbolic beginning of football season in the South will have a plethora of talking points. In the world of the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin, here's what to expect when he takes the podium.

First, the schedule

Monday, July 18:

LSU, Brian Kelly

Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19

Alabama, Nick Saban

Mississippi State, Mike Leach

South Carolina, Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt, Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas, Sam Pittman

Florida, Billy Napier

Georgia, Kirby Smart

Kentucky, Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21

Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Tennessee, Josh Heupel

Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher

Next, who's attending for Ole Miss?

The Grove Report has a list of the Rebels' player attendees here, but in case you missed it, here's who Kiffin will have at his side.

Nick Broeker, Senior OL

Cedric Johnson, Junior DE

Jonathan Mingo, Senior WR

Finally, the talking points

1. Name, image and likeness

This continues to mark a massive shift in college athletics, and Kiffin hasn't been shy about his opinions on that change in the past.

2. Conference Expansion

The newest wave in college football has been the recent news on conference expansion and the Cold War-type arms race between the SEC and the Big Ten. Kiffin could (and likely will) be asked some form of question on this topic, especially given that he takes the stage on the same day as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

3. Quarterback

After losing star signal caller Matt Corral to the NFL this offseason, the competition is on to find his replacement. Incumbent backup Luke Altmyer and transfer Jaxson Dart are still in the midst of a quarterback battle that will likely extend through fall camp and potentially into the season.

