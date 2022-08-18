Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss LB/TE Luke Knox Passes Away

The former Ole Miss and current FIU linebacker/tight end has passed away at 22

Former Ole Miss Rebels and current Florida International Panthers tight end/linebacker Luke Knox has passed away at the age of 22, per an announcement from FIU.

Panthers head coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement on Knox's death Thursday morning.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in the statement. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time."

After spending four seasons in Oxford from 2018-2021, Knox transferred to FIU this past offseason.

Knox, the brother of former Ole Miss standout and current Buffalo Bills star tight end  Dawson Knox, played in 23 games with the Rebels, totaled 11 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery on defense in his career.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott released a statement on Knox's passing on Thursday morning. 

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," McDermott said. "We're right there with him supporting him and his family. It's just tragic news. We love him and we support him and it's just unfortunate news this morning."

Luke Knox bends the edge in the Ole Miss home opener against Arkansas (Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
