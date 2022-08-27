Ole Miss Receiver Malik Heath Talks Adjusting to New Offense

Ole Miss Rebel Malik Heath has finished his first Training Camp in Oxford, Miss., and is now preparing for Game 1 of the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Heath transferred from the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season and spoke with reporters after practice Friday about how it has been adjusting to the Ole Miss system.

"[Adjusting] was pretty hard at first," Heath told reporters. "But as I started to learn the concepts it started getting easier and easier. I'm just glad to be here."

Heath is a member of a 17-man transfer portal class that ranks second in the 2022 Transfer Portal rankings, according to 247Sports. The Rebel wideout talked about how the chemistry on the team has progressed over the course of camp.

"I think [the team chemistry] progressed very easy," Heath said. "Because everybody [at Ole Miss] wants to win and be great.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has still not chosen a starting quarterback and Heath gave his input on the ongoing competition between sophomores Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer.

"I think Kiffin is going to put the best quarterback out there who will help us win ball games," Heath said. "Both of them do different things, and they're both still competing.

Heath previously mentioned that Kiffin's offense is more opportunistic for a receiver, and expressed what he wants to accomplish this upcoming season.

"I'm just staying focused and locked onto the ultimate goals which are winning a championship and providing for my family," Heath said.

