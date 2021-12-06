In or Out? The Four Heisman Finalists Have Been Officially Revealed

The Ole Miss quarterback will be left out of the festivities in New York

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral just wrapped up one of the most special seasons for a Rebel signal-caller in school history.

Unfortunately, however, it will not be enough to get him an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

On Monday, the four finalists for college football's most prestigious award were announced, with Corral coming up on the short end of the stick, and just missing out on his chance.

The four finalists will be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Out of the top five players in the running, Young leads the race with -3000 odds currently -- easily the best odds of the group.

Corral led the Rebels to their first 10-win season in program history and a trip to the Sugar Bowl to play the Baylor Bears.

Corral threw for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 68.4. Corral also ran for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season.

After an impressive season, Corral is a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award. The Rebel quarterback also won the Conerly Trophy last week.

Despite these accomplishments, Corral sat the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy with +5000 odds according to Vegas Insider.

Corral's next step will be the Sugar Bowl, followed by his entry to the NFL Draft, where he will be among the favorites to be the first quarterback selected.

