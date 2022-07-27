Skip to main content

Matt Corral: 'I Took The Easy Way Out' in Choosing Ole Miss

The former Rebel quarterback recently shared some regrets about spending his time in Oxford during college.

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral may be a campus legend in Oxford, but does he have regrets about where he chose to go to school?

In a recent media availability, the current Carolina Panther discussed what he might change about his college selection process if he could go back in time.

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” Corral said about his decision to play for the Rebels, per The Charlotte Observer. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

Corral was a large part of the Rebels reaching 10 wins during the 2021 season, throwing for for 3,349 yards, rushing for 614 yards and scoring 31 total touchdowns. Now, Corral is in the NFL competing for a starting quarterback spot or, at the very least, being ready should his number be called during his rookie year.

“You can only control what you can control, and right now, mine is just learning the playbook and putting my best foot forward,” Corral said.

Ole Miss is still looking for Corral's replacement for the 2022 season, a decision that will likely come down to Corral's backup Luke Altmyer or transfer Jaxson Dart at the quarterback position. 

