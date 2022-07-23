Skip to main content

Ole Miss Tight End Michael Trigg Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg makes the 2022 preseason John Mackey Award watch list.
The Ole Miss Rebels announced on Friday that tight end Michael Trigg was named to the 2022 preseason John Mackey Award watch list.

The John Mackey Award is given out annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football, and the winner is selected by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee. 

Trigg transferred to Ole Miss from the USC Trojans in January as the No. 1 ranked tight end in the transfer portal. He spent one season in sunny Los Angeles, Calif., recording seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in six games as a freshman. 

Trigg's 2021 season ended early due to an ankle injury.

Those stats may sound underwhelming, but the 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end showed his potential in the 2022 Grove Bowl when he hauled in seven receptions for 86 yards, three touchdowns, and two 2-point conversions. 

Trigg, also a talented basketball player, showed off his ability to go up and get the ball in traffic, manhandling members of the Ole Miss secondary in the end zone. 

In Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's offense, the red zone threat could be a real problem for opposing secondaries if he can live up to the hype. 

Trigg was part of the package deal that helped Kiffin recruit former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart to Ole Miss. Dart is currently in a quarterback competition with sophomore Luke Altmyer, while his buddy Trigg looks like a lock for the starting tight end position this fall.

Trigg's first opportunity to play meaningful snaps in a Rebel uniform will come on Sept. 3 when Ole Miss welcomes the Troy Trojans to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

