Which Rebel Made College Football America All-SEC Team?

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker is the lone Rebel representative on the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason SEC Starting Lineup, released this week.

The SEC Starting Lineup is the publication’s equivalent of a preseason All-SEC Team.

Broeker is a versatile player who can line up at tackle or guard and be a difference-maker. He will likely get a shot at the NFL. The 6-5, 315-pound senior is from Springfield, Illinois.

For the second straight season, Broeker is on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list. He is entering his third season as a starter for the Rebels.

Broeker is one of two returning starters on the offensive line for Ole Miss, which is coming off a stellar 10-3 season that culminated with a trip to the Sugar Bowl. He and tackle Jeremy James helped the Rebels rush for an average of 217.6 yards per game last year, third-best in the SEC.

This season, the line will be blocking for a new starting quarterback. Jaxson Dart, a USC transfer, and Luke Altmyer are vying to step into that role after the departure of Matt Corral. The former Rebels signal-caller is now playing for the Carolina Panthers.

Ole Miss plays three of its final five games at LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas this season. The Rebels also get Alabama and Mississippi State at home in that stretch, which will make or break the season.

The College Football America 2022 Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Ole Miss Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report on Twitter and Facebook

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard