Skip to main content

Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Named Preseason All-American

The Rebel guard earned a preseason honor earlier this week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker was selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Second Team, the publication announced Monday.

Broeker is the first Rebel to be selected as an All-American this preseason, and the senior out of Springfield, Illinois, was recently selected to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC first team. Broeker was also a Preseason All-American in 2021.

He was also awarded with the J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award at the end of spring practice, given each year to the senior lineman who, in the opinion of his coaches, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to his team and to Ole Miss.

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker has yet to miss a game in his collegiate career. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, playing in nearly all offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks in 497 pass blocking snaps, paving the way for the sixth-ranked total offense (492.5) in the country, as well as the No. 12 rushing offense (217.6).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Broeker, along with new faces on the Rebel offense, will hold down a new position along the front in 2022. After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard, where he projects to play at the next level.

Broeker and the Rebels are set for fall camp in just a few weeks. Ole Miss will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Troy for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17072219
Football

Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Named Preseason All-American

By John Macon Gillespie18 seconds ago
USATSI_18407700
Football

Report: SEC Not Looking For Conference Expansion

By Cole Thompson10 minutes ago
Marvin Burks, Jr. Safety St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter - 2023
Recruiting

Top Recruit Marvin Burks, Jr. Places Rebels in Top Five

By The Grove Report Staff14 hours ago
vandy ole miss
Football

Ole Miss Week 6 Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

By Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago
USATSI_17440458
Football

Lane Kiffin Leads FBS Coaches in Twitter Interactions For June 2022

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
USATSI_17230762
Football

Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment?

By Cole ThompsonJul 11, 2022
Zach Evans Running Back Ole Miss
Football

Ole Miss Football Releases Uniform Numbers of 2022 Newcomers

By Ben KingJul 10, 2022
gaddis
Baseball

John Gaddis Gives Farewell to Ole Miss Baseball, Heads to Medical School

By John Macon GillespieJul 10, 2022