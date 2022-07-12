Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Named Preseason All-American

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker was selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Second Team, the publication announced Monday.

Broeker is the first Rebel to be selected as an All-American this preseason, and the senior out of Springfield, Illinois, was recently selected to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC first team. Broeker was also a Preseason All-American in 2021.

He was also awarded with the J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award at the end of spring practice, given each year to the senior lineman who, in the opinion of his coaches, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to his team and to Ole Miss.

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker has yet to miss a game in his collegiate career. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, playing in nearly all offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks in 497 pass blocking snaps, paving the way for the sixth-ranked total offense (492.5) in the country, as well as the No. 12 rushing offense (217.6).

Broeker, along with new faces on the Rebel offense, will hold down a new position along the front in 2022. After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard, where he projects to play at the next level.

Broeker and the Rebels are set for fall camp in just a few weeks. Ole Miss will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Troy for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.