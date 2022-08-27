OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels are almost a week away from playing their first football game of the season. The Rebels host the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3 and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren is eager to take the field with his versatile position group this season.

“We have gotten a lot better as a unit,” Warren said. “We have progressed really well. As far as shuffling around we are just preparing for anything the season may throw our way.”

Not only is this offensive line room evolving into a cohesive unit, but they are also extremely versatile.

“We have numerous guys who can play multiple positions,” Warren said.

Redshirt freshman Jaden Williams has impressed early and often this offseason.

“I am really high on Jaden Williams,” Warren said. “He’s put some really good stuff on tape.”

Warren is as confident in himself as he is the rest of the line, which a good thing to have in a returning starter.

“I am completely confident in my ability to play guard.”

Warren has been practicing with the same Rebels’ roster all camp, so he is familiar with players on both sides of the ball.

“JJ Pegues is super powerful,” Warren said. “He’s been doing really well. I am looking forward to him having a good year."

