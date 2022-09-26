Ole Miss Opens as Betting Favorite at Home vs. Kentucky

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels open conference play with an important top-15 bout against the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, and Vegas has released early betting lines for the game.

According to Vegas Insider, the Rebels opened as a four-point favorite in the game, but depending on your sports book, you can now get Ole Miss at anywhere from -5.5 to -6.5, indicating positive movement in the Rebels' favor. It's worth noting that Saturday's game is at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, so that provides some usually-automatic cushion for the Rebels as the home team, but either way, Ole Miss is favored and currently the trending bet for Saturday's game.

The Rebels trailed at the end of the first quarter on Saturday during a sloppy first half, but they rebounded to knock off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 35-27 at home.

Jaxson Dart was named as the lone starting quarterback for Ole Miss on Saturday, the first time that has been the case all season. The Rebel gunslinger accumulated over 100 through the air alongside 100 on the ground. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins also had a strong day in the rushing department, pushing over 120 yards on the day.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also went on the record in the postgame press conference on Saturday stating that Dart is officially his starting quarterback.

Dart and the Rebels will kick off against Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.