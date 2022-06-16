Ole Miss Football Week Two Opponent Preview: Remembering 2012 Meeting vs. Central Arkansas

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' week two matchup.

After kicking off the 2022 season against the Troy Trojans at home, the Ole Miss Rebels will welcome the Central Arkansas Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in week two of the college football season.

Just like Ole Miss, Central Arkansas will be taking the field with some new faces on the roster.

2021 starting quarterback Breylin Smith decided to go pro, while backup quarterback Darius Bowers entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. The Bears also lost their No. 1 receiver to the transfer portal. Tyler Hudson is now a Louisville Cardinal after being named an FCS All-American in 2021.

The Rebels and Bears will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 10. We have done an overview of the Central Arkansas program, and the Bears' defense. Now we will look at the last meeting between the Rebels and Bears that came in 2012, the first game of the Hugh Freeze era at Ole Miss.

Previous Meeting -- Sept. 1, 2012

FINAL: Ole Miss 49, Central Arkansas 27

Passing Leader

Bo Wallace: 20-24, 268 yards, two touchdowns

Rushing Leader

Bo Wallace: 13 carries, 82 yards, one touchdown

Receiving Leader

Donte Moncrief: eight receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown

Summary

The Rebels opened the Hugh Freeze era in 2012 with a 49-27 win over Central Arkansas thanks to a second-half surge from Ole Miss. Going into halftime the Rebels were losing 20-14 to the Bears, but Ole Miss responded by scoring 35 unanswered points. After Ole Miss scored its first touchdown of the half, quarterback Bo Wallace threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to receiver Donte Moncrief. That catch earned Moncrief his first career 100-yard receiving game.

The Ole Miss offense recorded 565 yards of total offense in 2012 against the Bears.

