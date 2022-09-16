Skip to main content

Ole Miss Football Week Three Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Defense

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' week three matchup.
OXFORD, Miss.—The Rebels are coming off a dominant performance against the Central Arkansas Bears, and they plan to keep up this level of play as they travel to Georgia to face the Yellow Jackets in Week 3.

While Ole Miss continues to improve its chemistry after adding a ton of new players this offseason, the Yellow Jackets’ roster has many familiar faces.

The Rebels and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. This week we have previewed the Georgia Tech program and its offense. We will wrap up the week by looking at the Yellow Jackets’ defense. Here is a look at the defensive weapons the Rebels can expect when they arrive in Georgia.

2022 Defensive Leaders 

Tackles: Ayinde Eley 

2022 stats: 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. 

Interceptions: LB Charlie Thomas, DB Derrik Allen, DB Myles Sims

2022 stats: Thomas, Allen, and Sims each have one interception.

Sacks: Keion White

2022 stats: three sacks

Last season, the Yellow Jackets defense surrendered 454.3 YPG and 33.5 PPG, which led to a 3-9 record. Georgia tech's leading tackler in 2021, Quez Jackson, declared for the NFL draft, so other players will need to step up and fill this vacancy.

The Yellow Jackets' need to be prepared for this weekend because the Ole Miss offense is loaded with playmakers. Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins are becoming one of the top running back duos in the nation and it is only a matter of time before the receivers start to consistently take the tops off opposing defenses.

Football

