Ole Miss Football Week Two Opponent Preview: Central Arkansas Bears Defense

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' week two matchup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After kicking off the 2022 season against the Troy Trojans at home, the Ole Miss Rebels will welcome the Central Arkansas Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in week two of the college football season.

Just like Ole Miss, Central Arkansas will be taking the field with some new faces on the roster.

2021 starting quarterback Breylin Smith decided to go pro, while backup quarterback Darius Bowers entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. The Bears also lost their No. 1 receiver to the transfer portal. Tyler Hudson is now a Louisville Cardinal after being named an FCS All-American in 2021.

The Rebels and Bears will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 10. We have done an overview of the Central Arkansas program, and the Bears' offense. Let's take a look at the Bears' playmakers on defense.

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: TaMuarion Wilson

Wilson: 66 tackles, 3.5 TFLs

Interceptions: Christain Cain, Cameron Godfrey, Laquez Embry, Brett Lynch, TaMuarion Wilson

All five: one interception

Sacks: Logan Jessup

Jessup: five sacks, 11 TFLs

Last season, the Central Arkansas defense gave up 393.3 YPG and 28.7 PPG on the way to a 5-6 campaign. The Bears' interception and tackle leader in 2021, defensive back Deandre Lamont, transferred to the Illinois State Redbirds, so new leaders on defense will have to step up for Central Arkansas. 

The Bears' defense will have a tough matchup in week two going up against a reloaded Ole Miss offense, highlighted by running back Zach Evans, tight end Michael Trigg, and a new quarterback, either Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Central Arkansas Bears
Central Arkansas Bears

UCA_Defense
Football

