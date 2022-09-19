Ole Miss Week 4 Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

After decimating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0 on the road in Week 3, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will head back home to welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 4.

Tulsa is currently 2-1 with its only loss on the season coming in Week 1 versus the Wyoming Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane currently leads the nation in passing yards per game with 413 and should provide an interesting matchup for an Ole Miss defense that has only allowed 13 points through three games. Ole Miss will look to handle Tulsa in its final tune-up game before starting SEC play in Week 5.

Here's an overview of the Tulsa team that will travel to Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

2022 Record: 2-1 (0-0 American)

Head Coach: Philip Montgomery (seventh season)

Montgomery is 39-47 in his time at Tulsa.

2022 Offensive Leaders

Passing: Davis Brin

2022 stats: 1,206 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception, 63.9 completion percentage.

Rushing: Steven Anderson

2022 Stats: 35 carries, 130 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Receiving: Keylon Stokes

2022 Stats: 28 receptions, 457 receiving yards, three touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Safety Bryson Powers

2022 Stats: 27 tackles, one forced fumble.

Interceptions: Linebacker Justin Wright and cornerback Tyon Davis

2022 Stats: Both players have recorded one interception and two pass breakups.

Sacks: Linebacker Grant Sawyer, linebacker Justin Wright, and defensive lineman Joseph Anderson

2022 Stats: All three defenders have recorded one sack through three games.

