Skip to main content

Ole Miss Ranked in College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

The Ole Miss Rebels make the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the second year in a row.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preseason rankings do not always provide best forecasts for a team's season, but with the start of college football right around the corner, they add to the anticipation of the season kicking off. 

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Monday, and the Ole Miss Rebels secured a spot in the Top 25 for the second year in a row. 

The college football coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season with the help of a panel of 65 randomly selected coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. 

The Rebels were ranked No. 24 in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Top 25. Ole Miss was rated as the No. 25 team in the 2021 preseason coaches poll. 

Ole Miss is one of six teams from the Southeastern Conference that were ranked. The Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 7), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 21), and Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 23) all came ahead of the Rebels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After Ole Miss recorded its first 10-win regular season in program history and appeared in the 2022 Sugar Bowl, coming in at No. 24 might make Rebel fans scratch their heads.

While they had a lot of success in 2021, the Rebels lost a lot of talent from that roster either to the 2022 NFL Draft, or the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

Fortunately for Ole Miss, its coach, Lane Kiffin, reloaded his roster with the No. 2 rated transfer portal class of 2022. Highlighted by running back Zach Evans, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and tight end Michael Trigg. 

Dart is currently involved in a quarterback competition with his new teammate, Luke Altmyer, and Kiffin has yet to name a starter for Week 1.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

USATSI_17441272
Football

Ole Miss Ranked in College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

By Ben King19 seconds ago
Troy_Brown
Football

Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Selected to Pro Football Focus' 2022 All-Conference Teams

By Ben King2 hours ago
USATSI_17161595
Football

Ole Miss DBs Coach Doesn’t Hold Back Expectations for A.J Finley

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin 2
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Discusses Importance of Training Camp

By Ben King19 hours ago
Zach Evans Running Back Ole Miss
Football

Rebels Running Back Zach Evans: 'I Expect Ole Miss to Lead SEC in Rushing'

By Adam RapierAug 7, 2022 12:50 PM EDT
033122_practice_FB_1113
Football

Ulysses Bentley Finds Running Lanes, Effective Role at Ole Miss

By John Macon GillespieAug 6, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
trigg
Football

Tight End Michael Trigg Talks Development, Rebels Quarterback Competition

By John Macon GillespieAug 6, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
USATSI_17161586
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

By The Grove Report StaffAug 5, 2022 8:06 PM EDT