Ole Miss Ranked in College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

Preseason rankings do not always provide best forecasts for a team's season, but with the start of college football right around the corner, they add to the anticipation of the season kicking off.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Monday, and the Ole Miss Rebels secured a spot in the Top 25 for the second year in a row.

The college football coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season with the help of a panel of 65 randomly selected coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The Rebels were ranked No. 24 in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Top 25. Ole Miss was rated as the No. 25 team in the 2021 preseason coaches poll.

Ole Miss is one of six teams from the Southeastern Conference that were ranked. The Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 7), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 21), and Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 23) all came ahead of the Rebels.

After Ole Miss recorded its first 10-win regular season in program history and appeared in the 2022 Sugar Bowl, coming in at No. 24 might make Rebel fans scratch their heads.

While they had a lot of success in 2021, the Rebels lost a lot of talent from that roster either to the 2022 NFL Draft, or the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Fortunately for Ole Miss, its coach, Lane Kiffin, reloaded his roster with the No. 2 rated transfer portal class of 2022. Highlighted by running back Zach Evans, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and tight end Michael Trigg.

Dart is currently involved in a quarterback competition with his new teammate, Luke Altmyer, and Kiffin has yet to name a starter for Week 1.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.