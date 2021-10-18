Rebels QB Matt Corral In Danger Of Missing LSU Matchup?

Lane Kiffin shared an injury update, albeit a brief one, on Matt Corral's status ahead of the Rebels matchup with LSU

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't known for sharing much when it comes to the injury status of his players, but on Monday, he shared what could be a devastating update to his team's chances next weekend against LSU.

After being asked about Matt Corral's injury status in his weekly media availability, Kiffin was less than optimistic about his star quarterback's chances to play on Saturday.

"He's not in very good shape," Kiffin told reporters. "He hasn't been for the last two days. You guys know how we are on injuries. Hopefully, he will play but I don't feel good about that right now."

Corral is coming off of a historic performance against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, in which he accounted for 426 yards of total offense, including 195 yards rushing on 30 carries.

Corral was also responsible for two touchdowns.

However, it was late in the fourth quarter that the injury concerns began for the Heisman candidate when he suffered a lower-body injury.

Following the play, Corral left for one play but was able to return to action on the next drive.

In Corral's only carry following the injury, he lost his footing and fell to the turf.

Corral confirmed the injury to be an ankle issue in the post-game press conference.

"Yea I just rolled up my ankle, it's all good though," Corral said Saturday night. "Just a little stinger. It went like dead for a second, you know, like a stinger. But yea I was good after."

Should the worst be confirmed, and Corral is unable to go, freshman Luke Altmeyer would be the likely candidate to replace him under center.

Altmeyer is 0-4 passing in two appearances this season.

The Rebels and the Tigers will kick off this Saturday at 2:30 pm on CBS.

