Matt Corral Wins Most Prestigious Mississippi Award

The Ole Miss QB has won one of the most prestigious awards in Mississippi

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named the winner of the 2021 Conerly trophy, the award that goes to Mississippi's most outstanding college football player this season.

Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first awarded in 1996 to Delta State runningback Tregnel Thomas.

The Conerly Trophy has now been awarded to an Ole Miss player 10 times, with Corral joining Stewart Patridge, Deuce McCalister, Eli Manning (twice), Patrick Willis, Bo Wallace, Evan Engram, AJ Brown, and Elijah Moore.

The Ole Miss Heisman candidate has been playing out of his mind this season. Corral has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns, all while only throwing two interceptions. The Ventura, California native has also rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Those 10 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season. Corral is also only one of two quarterbacks nationally to have thrown at least 15 touchdowns and rush for at least 10 touchdowns.

Corral has a chance to earn a lot of hardware this year. The Rebel quarterback is also a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award, and is a finalist for the C Spire Conerly Trophy.

And of course, Corral is still hovering around the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.