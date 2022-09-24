Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Rated Best SEC Passer Under Pressure Entering Week Four

OXFORD, Miss., -- Through the first three games of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels have dominated opponents with their run game and improved defense.

The two quarterbacks on the Ole Miss roster have not been asked to take over games or mount any comebacks so far, as coach Lane Kiffin has been evaluating the position since the season started.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal back in January and has looked good, but not great in two starts. Dart has made some impressive plays but at times has made some head-scratching decisions.

While Dart may not be a finished product at the moment, his upside as a passer is tremendous, as the Kaysville, Utah, native is rated as the Southeastern Conference's most successful quarterback under pressure entering Week 4.

Through three games, Dart's success rate when throwing under pressure is 58.82, which is more than 10 points higher than second place, Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (48.00).

The former USC Trojan will get another opportunity to secure the Ole Miss starting quarterback job on Saturday when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel to Oxford, Miss., in Week 4. Dart is getting the start versus a Golden Hurricane defense that has allowed 602 passing yards through three contests.

This will be the last tune-up game for Ole Miss before starting SEC play in Week 5 versus Kentucky.

Ole Miss versus Tulsa will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.