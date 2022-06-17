Rebels' Luke Altmyer Discusses Overcoming Adversity in QB Play

Altmyer is currently trying to win the starting job at Ole Miss for the 2022 season.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer is familiar with adversity, and he embraces that aspect of life.

Altmyer recently sat down in a "roundtable" form of discussion with QB Country and Mississippi-native quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee (UCF) and Jake Lange (Southern Miss) to discuss overcoming challenges in the world of quarterback play.

Here is a video of the signal callers' discussion.

"I think adversity is all about perspective and how you look at it," Altmyer said. "It's all an opportunity. When adversity hits, it's an opportunity to build character and be patient."

Altmyer is currently locked in a quarterback competition with Jaxson Dart for the starting spot at Ole Miss. Plumlee, a former Rebel quarterback and wide receiver, recently transferred to UCF where he is expected to take snaps for the Knights this season under Gus Malzahn.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin already had a viable option at quarterback in freshman Luke Altmyer but knew he needed more competition in the quarterback room. Kiffin found his guy, quarterback Jaxson Dart, via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January, and ever since there has been a quarterback competition in Oxford, Miss. Altmyer performed better during the Ole Miss spring football game, but Kiffin has still not named a starter for week one.

After Dart's underwhelming performance in the Grove Bowl, 247Sports listed the Kaysville, Utah, native in their top six college football boom-or-bust candidates from the transfer portal.

The Rebels will open their season at home against Troy on Sept. 3.

