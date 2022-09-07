Skip to main content
Ole Miss Receiver Dayton Wade Discusses Walk of Champions, Quarterback Play

One of the Rebels’ new receivers was made available to the media on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels receiver Dayton Wade is one of many new faces on the roster this season, but he is enjoying his time in Oxford thus far.

Wade was made available to the media on Tuesday where he discussed his first experience at the Walk of Champions.

“It was crazy,” Wade said. “At my old school, we had something similar, but it wasn’t as long or as many people. Engagement, it was amazing.”

The Rebels’ passing game wasn’t as sharp as some had expected in their Week 1 bout with the Troy Trojans. Ole Miss came out on top 28-10, but there are areas to improve entering this Saturday.

“Week 1, they were doing more than we were expecting,” Wade said, “so we had to make a lot of in-game adjustments. We’re still finding ourselves and getting acclimated with each other.”

In the midst of a quarterback competition between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer, the Rebel receiving room is still molding its identity, but they aren’t concerned with who wins the job under center.

“Score from far,” Wade said. “We make plays. We’re trying to make a play. Our identity would definitely be ‘playmakers.’

“For us, it doesn’t matter which quarterback is in the game. Both of them can go. Whenever we’re clicking and going, we’re going.”

Ole Miss will kick off its matchup with the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network+. 

By John Macon Gillespie
