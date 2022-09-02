Ole Miss Releases New Uniform Combination For Season Opener vs. Troy

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels officially announced a new uniform combination on Thursday for their season opener against the Troy Trojans on Saturday.

The Rebels are bringing back the white helmets that were seen during their Sugar Bowl appearance in the 2021 season, but for the first time in school history, Ole Miss' signature logo script is in navy with red outline.

Here is the tweet from the team on Thursday night.

The Rebels have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Week 1, but USC transfer Jaxson Dart recently spoke on his anticipation for action in the SEC.

"I'm really excited," Dart said. "Coming from the West Coast, I've never been able to experience an SEC game or an SEC atmosphere. Everyone says everything is bigger in the SEC, so I'm just excited to get out there and compete with the guys."

Dart's first action as a Rebel came during the 2022 Ole Miss spring game in April, but his performance was more on the underwhelming side. The former Trojan discussed how his game has improved since the spring.

"I definitely feel like there has been a lot of growth," Dart said. "Especially coming from the spring and just having extra time in the offense and being able to improve on the little things. I think the biggest thing is I have a better understanding of the offense and I'm in better rhythm with [my teammates]."

Ole Miss and Troy will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be aired on SEC Network.

