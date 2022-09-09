Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. -- After releasing a new helmet design last week, the Ole Miss Rebels are going with a classic look this Saturday when they host the Central Arkansas Bears.

For the first time in the Lane Kiffin era, the Rebels will don powder blue helmets, red jerseys and gray pants in their Week 2 matchup with the Bears. The last time Ole Miss wore this combination came in Week 2 of the 2019 season, a 31-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here is the tweet where Ole Miss announced its uniform plans.

Last week, the Rebels debuted a new design on their white helmets, going with navy script for the first time in school history. Ole Miss picked up a 28-10 win over the Troy Trojans in the new uniform combination.

Ole Miss enters the matchup with Central Arkansas still undecided at the quarterback position. Jaxson Dart drew the start for the Rebels under center last week, and Luke Altmyer will take first snaps against the Bears, although both signal callers are likely to play in the game.

"We'd always like to have it figured out," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. "Luke will go first in this game, and that gives both guys an opportunity to go first.

"I've said it before. You get spoiled, and that was Matt [Corral]'s fourth year in college. When you have young guys like this, you're going to go through growing pains. Normally, those are going to happen."

Kickoff between the Rebels and Bears is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

