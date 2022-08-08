Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Selected to Pro Football Focus' 2022 All-Conference Teams

Pro Football Focus released its 2022 preseason All-Conference teams on Monday, and a handful of Ole Miss Rebels made the All-America and All-SEC teams.

Ole Miss had two newcomers named to the PFF All-America third team in running back Zach Evans and linebacker Troy Brown.

Evans transferred to Ole Miss from the TCU Horned Frogs back in January and is viewed as the 'do-it-all' back for the Rebels. Brown transferred in from the Central Michigan Chippewas after being a three-time All-MAC selection. Brown will fill the void left by former Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell and has high expectations entering the 2022 regular season after landing on the 2022 preseason Butkus Award watch list.

Ole Miss safety Isheem Young made the honorable mention list for the All-America team after transferring in from the Iowa State Cyclones in January.

The PFF All-SEC teams are also highlighted by Evans and Brown, as both Rebels were named starters on the All-SEC first team.

Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV is listed as the second tailback on the All-SEC third team. Bentley transferred in from the SMU Mustangs and will split the bulk of carries for Ole Miss this fall with his new teammate and fellow Houston, Tex., native Evans.

Blocking for Bentley IV on the All-SEC third team is Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James. James is one of the most versatile pieces on the Ole Miss O-line, as he played right guard his freshman year, right tackle as a sophomore, and will now start at left tackle this fall.

The Ole Miss defense was recognized by Young as he was named one of the safeties on the All-SEC third team.

Last, but certainly not least, Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley made the honorable mention list for the All-SEC team at the Flex position. Finley is the unquestioned leader of the Ole Miss defense going into the 2022 regular season after starting 21 games for the Rebels.

