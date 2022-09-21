Rebels DL Tavius Robinson Highlights Relentless Play in New-Look Defense

The Ole Miss Rebels defense has been locked in since the start of the 2022 season, only surrendering 13 points as it heads into Week 4.

Acknowledging that the Rebels completely revamped their roster with transfer players this offseason makes the statistic even more impressive. Defensive lineman Tavius Robinson is in his third and final season with the Rebels, and he is determined to finish strong.

“Coach Kiffin does a great job of emphasizing our standards,” Robinson said. “If we focus on playing violently, relentlessly and with energy, then we are really special.”

Since the Rebels have won each game this season by a wide margin, a lot of the younger guys have been seeing the field early and often.

“We encourage and cheer them on,” Robinson said. “They step in, and there is very little drop off. We are even more excited to see them make plays than ourselves, so it is great to see them step in and do their job.”

Playing violently and with energy are standards that head coach Lane Kiffin preaches to the defense, but praise must also go to the Rebel linebackers as they have been taking charge on the field.

“All those guys have stepped in and done a great job,” Robinson said. “They give us all the calls up front and they play relentless and fearless.”

The Rebels have been known for their electrifying offense since their Sugar Bowl run last season. The defense understands the importance of only focusing on what they can control, but they are approaching every game with something to prove.

“We definitely play with a chip on our shoulder,” Robinson said. “We try to stay consistent, but we play defense hard.”

Ole Miss hosts Tulsa on Sept. 24, and it will be televised on SEC Network with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

